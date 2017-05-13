John Cena Wants to Play Vince McMahon in a Movie

While promoting his upcoming movie The Wall, John Cena told the Hollywood Reporter that he would love to play Vince McMahon in the rumored biopic.

Cena on the Vince McMahon biopic: “There is a story out there about the life and times of Vince McMahon. Man, I think it is a wonderful script from word one. But unfortunately, that would be something I’d love to do, but I feel maybe a different actor should do that movie, just because of how powerful the story is, and I would hate for the audience to feel that it is a WWE-produced product. And that’s not in a bad way, it’s just I want them to feel the emotion that I felt reading the script. I can just tell you that it’s out there and that it’s awesome and man, if it were all different, I would certainly love to step into Vince’s shoes.”

Cena on his role in The Wall: “I don’t believe in the philosophy of you need to be at the forefront. If you look at my position in WWE, certainly, there are some who argue I am steering that train, but if you look at the brief arc of my career, even in the past few WrestleManias, I got to main event with The Rock two years in a row, and then was kind of put down in the middle of the menu for a while, and that’s kind of where I still am. And I don’t, not for one second, hang my head. I take each and every single opportunity to go out there as an opportunity to be able to do something really cool, and that’s what I look at. I certainly don’t look at something as, “Well, I don’t have enough screen time.” I read the story, I loved the story, and I wouldn’t care if I was playing the part of the dead guy on the radio … I didn’t really have a lot of screen time in Train Wreck, I was in Daddy’s Home 2 for two seconds. I wasn’t in Sisters a lot. But I was happy to do all of them. And we’re filming a movie right now in Atlanta called The Pact, which has a loaded cast. And I’m very, very happy where I’m at. It’s not a situation of, ‘Hey man, out of my way. I need more screen time.” It’s like, “no this is a really good story and I get to be a part of that.’”