John Cena’s Post-WrestleMania 33 Plans, Seth Rollins And Finn Balor Rehab Together (Photo)

– It seems WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are spending Valentine’s Day by getting in some rehab in Birmingham, Alabama earlier today. They tweeted the following humorous photo featuring a poster Triple H in the background:

– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Superstar John Cena is scheduled to take time away from WWE after WrestleMania 33 to film a new comedy movie calledThe Pact, which is scheduled to be released on April 20th, 2018. As noted, Cena is expected to team with Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.