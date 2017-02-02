John Cena’s Super Bowl Commercial, R-Truth Dropping New Single, Kindness With “The Rock”

– As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena has been voicing a computer-generated character named Ernie the Elephant for Wonderful Pistachios.

Seen below, the commercial featuring Cena voicing Ernie will air during the 1st quarter of the Super Bowl and will feature Ernie attempting to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios.

– Seen below, R-Truth has a new “Back Against The Wall” single coming out featuring rapper Laroo RTK on February 24th, check out the following snippet of the song:

Back Against The Wall pic.twitter.com/YkeY7nd4Lq — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 2, 2017

– Seen below, check out the second episode of Seven Bucks Digital Studios’ “LIFT” series featuring The Rock’s coolest and kindest moments.