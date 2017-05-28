John Morrison Says WWE Stole Ideas From Lucha Underground

Former WWE superstar John Morrison said in an interview with Sportskeeda that WWE and Impact Wrestling have borrowed ideas that originated in Lucha Underground.

“I feel like Lucha Underground was the first promotion that’s really integrated the gritty, action movie feel with wrestling. Shooting the vignettes that stitch Lucha Underground together, with coverage like a TV show or a movie has set that trend. You’re right, the Total Deletion and WWE House of Horrors and even some of the costumes in WWE. I feel the trends were started in Lucha Underground.”

