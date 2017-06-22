Johnny Mundo Comments On Why He Left WWE

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently spoke with E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness, check out the highlight below:

On the reason he parted ways with WWE:

“I knew I wanted to do a movie, an action movie, and when I left WWE in 2011, I didn’t specifically know. I didn’t leave to do Boone: The Bounty Hunter. I left to do a movie and I wanted to be able to do what I’m best at, which I think is pro wrestling, parkour, and MMA-style fight choreo, and have a comedic, self-deprecating, have a reluctant hero be the star and have it be an action movie, an action comedy.”