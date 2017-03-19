Johnny Mundo On Lucha Underground Being Available On Netflix, More

Johnny Mundo recently spoke with the folks at TV Insider to promote the addition of seasons one and two to Netflix. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Lucha Underground finally becoming available on Netflix: “It’s finally happening. Netflix never had anything like this because I always looked at Lucha Underground as a hybrid between an episodic TV show and a pro wrestling show. We’ve got a one-hour show, which is different than the traditional two- or three-hour wrestling show. And it moves like a TV show. I felt from day one it would be a perfect fit for Netflix.”

On the impact the exposure on Netflix can have on Lucha Underground: “The subscribers between the United States and Canada alone is immense. There have been those out there who have heard about it and seen a match here and there on YouTube, but are not been able to watch the full episodes because they didn’t have El Rey Network. So having all those people watch Lucha Underground for me is awesome because I’m really proud of the work I did during Seasons 1 and 2.

“What it means is purely speculation. Wrestling is about getting eyeballs on the product and putting butts in the seats. At its core, people watch wrestling and entertainment in general to feel an emotion. If people start watching Lucha Underground, which I know they will, they will feel something whether it’s happiness or in awe because of the hard-hitting, acrobatic lucha moves. They will then like Lucha more than any other wrestling show, which I know will happen because I feel it’s the most high quality show out there. It’s going to start claiming the spot of the number one wrestling show in the world. When that is going to happen? I don’t know, but it will.”

On season four of Lucha Underground: “There are so many things I want to see happen. I hope in the future we do some touring, upgrades to the Temple where instead of 500 people there is room for a thousand or 1,500. We could change venues. Touring is exciting. Working with bigger sponsors is exciting. For me, if they change the Temple, they can bring a whole new set of challenges or things for me to jump off of and do parkour and integrate it into matches. The opportunity to do more with vignettes. There is the potential of doing movies about the origins of the stars of Lucha Underground, which has been discussed before by creative. The deal with Netflix can open up so many doors. I’m just really happy to be a part of it.”