Jon Jones Continues To Tease A Fight With Brock Lesnar

By
Aaron Sass
-
1

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones is continuing to tease the rumored super-fight between himself and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

On Thursday, Jones posted the following photo to his Instagram page.

1 COMMENT

  1. Jon Jones is a bad ass, and love the guy or hate the guy but Brock is a bad ass as well. Id love to see them fight. If Brock got Jon down then game over, but if Brock just stood toe to toe and banged with Jon well……it wouldnt be Jon going to suplex city lol

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here