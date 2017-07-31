Jon Jones Explains Why He Wants to Fight Brock Lesnar

After regaining the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 214, Jon Jones called out ex-heavyweight champ, and current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. You can see the call-out in the video at the top of this article.

After hearing of Jones’ call-out, Lesnar issued a statement of his own, which was more of a warning than anything else, and at the UFC 214 post-fight press conference, Jones responded to the WWE champ’s warning, and he also explained why he’s interested in fighting a guy who is significantly bigger than he is.

“I just think it’s a wonderful match-up. Obviously Brock Lesnar has millions of followers outside of MMA, so that’s huge for our sport to kind of steal some of those followers. I feel like Brock has a pretty limited game, and I just think it’s a wonderful fight. There’s just some much reward that’s involved. I just want to do it.

“I guess Lesnar just talked to the AP and said ‘be careful what you wish for, young man.’ Listen, Lesnar, it would take six months for him to even go through USADA to fight. It’s fun to talk about but the reality of it happening anytime soon… it’s not a reality.”