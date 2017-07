On Wednesday, the UFC held a press conference for Saturday’s UFC 214 event, which will feature a light heavyweight championship fight between the champ Daniel Cormier, and the challenger Jon Jones.

Earlier in the week, we heard that the UFC is trying to put together a Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar fight for their December pay-per-view, and during the presser, Jones was asked about the potential super-fight.

“I’ll deal with Daniel, and then I’ll deal with Brock Lesnar.”