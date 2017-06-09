Josh Mathews On Fans Booing Him, TNA Slammiversary, Scott Steiner, More

– Impact announcer Josh Mathews recently spoke with Sports Keeda to discuss a wide variety of topics, check the highlights below:

On Scott Steiner appearing in India:

“You never know when Scott’s going to show up. That was the beauty of getting a tag team partner like Scott Steiner, and we’re going to have an incredible match at Slammiversary, We’re going to win obviously and defeat Joseph Park and JB [Jeremy Borash], but you never know when Scott’s going to pop up.”



On if Abyss or Joseph Park shows up at TNA Slammiversary:

“If Abyss or Joseph Park or JB or whoever shows up, it doesn’t matter. Scott Steiner and I are going to eviscerate them completely. It’s going to be an annihilation of epic proportions live on Pay-Per-View.”



On fans booing him at the Impact Zone in Orlando:

“I don’t know what all that’s about! I think that they love me so much and they’re jealous because they want to be like me, but they can’t.”