– Former WWE Champion Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Jacobs will be running as a Republican, he told the media his WWE return has yet to be determined.

Check out today’s announcement:

"I'm officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor." — Glenn Jacobs says. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/M86W3ASgcO — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017