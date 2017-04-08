Kane On The Undertaker’s Farewell At WrestleMania 33, When He Will Return To WWE, More

Kane was in Dubai on Friday for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at the Dubai World Trade Center, and during his time at the event, he spoke with Gulf News about various topics. When asked when the fans can expect to see him back in the ring, Kane said that as we say in the United States, to be determined. He added that he wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises if he did know.

When asked if Roman Reigns should be looking over his shoulder after his win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and that match being Taker’s retirement match. He said that Taker can take care of himself and that we all knew at some point that was inevitable. He noted that nevertheless, it’s sad for him because it’s like a chapter that has been closed and he thinks that a lot of fans feel the same way.

You can read the full interview here. As noted, Kane will be making a big announcement next week, so it appears that he will not be appearing on WWE TV in the near future.