Karen Jarrett Tells Hardy to “shut the f*** up”

By
Wilson
-
0

Reby Hardy went on Twitter yesterday and claimed that Impact Wrestling was after her. Karen Jarrett caught wind of it and posted a tweet last night that read “Shut the f**k up” and Hardy responded immediately with, “Funny how everybody using their @ button except the person tweeting. It’s @RebyHardy in case you had any direct requests. And no, I won’t.”

