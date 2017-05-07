Karen Jarrett Tells Hardy to “shut the f*** up”

Reby Hardy went on Twitter yesterday and claimed that Impact Wrestling was after her. Karen Jarrett caught wind of it and posted a tweet last night that read “Shut the f**k up” and Hardy responded immediately with, “Funny how everybody using their @ button except the person tweeting. It’s @RebyHardy in case you had any direct requests. And no, I won’t.”

@RebyHardy It's amazing "they" don't realize how they are fighting a losing battle & killing themselves PR wise. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) May 7, 2017