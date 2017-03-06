Headlines Karl Anderson Responds To Matt Hardy’s ‘DELETED’ Comment

Karl Anderson Responds To Matt Hardy’s ‘DELETED’ Comment

by -

– As noted, Matt Hardy continues to tease a potential return to WWE on social media, despite signing with ROH days earlier.

Matt Hardy tweeted the following message at Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before they defended their RAW tag team titles at Fastlane last night:

Seen below, Anderson responded to Hardy:

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest tweets.