Karl Anderson Responds To Matt Hardy’s ‘DELETED’ Comment
– As noted, Matt Hardy continues to tease a potential return to WWE on social media, despite signing with ROH days earlier.
Matt Hardy tweeted the following message at Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before they defended their RAW tag team titles at Fastlane last night:
#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.
We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017
Seen below, Anderson responded to Hardy:
@MATTHARDYBRAND @LukeGallowsWWE Hello #Broken One..
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 6, 2017
