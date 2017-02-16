Kayfabe Crimes: Our ‘Naughty’ WWE Superstars
Greetings friends and foes and my darling 4tune8s . . . Myss Fortune has arrived and today my gaze is focused on kayfabe crimes.
As curious and ‘internet-enabled’ fans, we’ve got to ‘know’ our Superstars in ways we may not have had access to before. We’ve their read highs on news sites, watched their lows on YouTube and expressed our shock/disbelief at their actions on social media platforms. But that’s the person – what about the gimmick? And thinking back over the years, we’ve had some very naughty wrestlers indeed – and I’m not talking about the risqué, Katie Vick, Attitude Era stuff either – I’m talking serious crimes that would attract some serious jail time.
So, just for fun, I thought I would put together a list of eight (8) active full-time wrestlers with ‘interesting’ kayfabe criminal ‘records’. Now, this nowhere near a complete list of all the crimes committed by said wrestler – so feel free to comment on some of ones you might know – and also please note I’m using only active and full time Wrestlers because, let’s face it, with the litany of crimes committed by Mr Undertaker, Mr Kane and/or Mr Stone Cold, this post could never end.
So, without further ado . . . I present:
Four (4) active full-time ‘naughty’ RAW Wrestlers
Rusev
Assault
Mutiny
– Victim: Manager Sylvester Lefort (2013)
Causing international incident
Inciting public discord
Treason
– As ‘Hero of the Russian Federation’ (2014)
Assault with a deadly weapon
Grievous bodily harm
– Victim: Dolph Ziggler resulting in Mr. Ziggler ‘suffering’ a trachea injury (2014)
Mutiny
– Victim: ‘League of Nations’ (2015)
Collusion, conspiracy (co-conspirator: Lana)
– Victims: Enzo and Big Cass (2016)
Attempted entrapment
Attempted kidnap
Excessive force, grievous bodily harm
– Victim: Enzo (2016)
Sheamus
Destruction of property
– Almost every Tables, Ladders and Chairs / Hell In a Cell match he’s been in (2009 – Present)
Aggravated assault causing grievous bodily harm
– Victim: Jamie Noble (2009)
Unprovoked assault
– Victims: a time keeper and Jerry Lawler (2009)
Assault causing grievous bodily harm
– Victim: Triple H (2010)
Excessive force and repeated assault with a deadly weapon (chair)
– Victim: Big Show (2012)
Public whipping
Assault
Excessive Force
– Victim: Mark Henry (Strap Match 2013)
Assault
– Victims: Daniel Bryant and Dolph Ziggler (2015)
Public Shaming
– Victim: Dolph Ziggler (‘Kiss Me Arse’ match 2015)
Colluding, conspiring and facilitating a planned group assault (with League of Nations)
– Victim: Wade Barrett (2016)
Public brawling
Destruction of property
Excessive force
Assault with a deadly weapon
Careless indifference
– bar fight with Cesaro (2016)
The New Day
Serial collusion, conspiracy and facilitation of group assault
Serial public shaming
Serial assault with a weapon (by Xavier Woods with Francesca mostly)
– Almost every rivalry they’ve been involved in – either face or heel (2015 – present)
Unsolicited assault – (by Kofi Kingston)
– Victims: The Lucha Dragons (2015)
Destruction of property
Assault with a deadly weapon
– Victims: The Dudley Boyz (2015)
Chris Jericho
Serial unprovoked assault
Habitual destruction of property
– (1999 – Present)
Destruction of property
Excessive force
– Victim: Road Dogg (1999)
Colluding, conspiring and facilitating a planned assault (with Christian)
– Victim: Shawn Michaels (2003)
Attempted vehicular homicide
Colluding, conspiring and facilitating a homicide (with Lance Storm)
Destruction of property
Aggravated assault
Careless indifference
– Victim: Goldberg (2003)
Assault with a deadly weapon (chair)
– Victim: JBL (2007)
Aggravated assault
– Victim: Shawn Michaels (2008)
Assault
– Victim: Rebecca ‘Michaels’ (2008)
Serial assault – (spree)
– Victims: Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Jimmy Snuka, and Ricky Steamboat (2009)
Attempted assault with a weapon (chair)
– Victim: Rey Mysterio (2009)
Colluding, conspiring and facilitating a planned assault
– Victims: ‘The Nexus’
Assault
Potential manslaughter (dousing CM Punk in alcohol)
Public shaming
Careless indifference
– Victim: CM Punk (2011)
Causing International incident (Brazilian Flag)
Inciting public discord and unrest
– Victim: Brazil (2013)
Assault
– Victim: Fandango (2013)
Assault
– Victim: The Miz (2014)
Serial destruction of property
Serial Assault
Public shaming
Encouraging public discord
– ‘The Highlight Reel’ (2015 – Present)
Identity theft
Gross impersonation
– Victim: Sin Cara (2016)
Assault
– Victim: Kevin Owens (2017)
Four (4) active full-time ‘naughty’ Smackdown Wrestlers
Randy Orton
Serial assault
– ‘The Legend Killer’ (2002)
Serial colluding, conspiring and facilitating a planned assault
– In ‘Evolution’ (2003 – 2004)
Spitting
– Victim: Harley Race (2004)
Assault
– Victim: Stacy Keibler (2005)
Attempted premeditated homicide
Entrapment and forced imprisonment
Colluding, conspiring and facilitating a planned assault (with Bob Orton)
Arson
Aggravated assault
– Victim: The Undertaker (2005)
Character assassination
– Victim: Eddie Guerrero (2006)
Unprovoked assaults – spree
– Victims: Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Rob Van Dam, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes and Sgt. Slaughter (2006)
Assault
– Victims: John Cena and Cena’s Father (2007)
Assault
– Victim: CM Punk (2007)
Serial collusion, conspiracy and facilitation of group assaults
Serial assaults with weapons
– in ‘Legacy’ (2008 – 2010)
Assault with a deadly weapon
– Victim: Sheamus (2010)
Assault
– Victim: Christian (2011)
Assault
– Victim: Sheamus (2012)
Assault
– Victims: Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez (2013)
Serial collusion, conspiracy and facilitation of group assaults (with Batista and Kane)
– Victims: anyone opposed to the ‘The Authority’ and their associates (2014)
Serial collusion, conspiracy and facilitation of group assaults
– in ‘Evolution’ (2015)
Assault
– Victim: Luke Harper (2016)
John Cena
Assault
– Victim: Billy Kidman (2002)
Destruction of property including a vehicle
Aggravated assault
Grievous Bodily harm
Intentional disregard for safety
Excessive force
Careless indifference
– Victim: JBL (2005)
Aggravated assault
Concealing a body
Destruction of property
– Victim: Bray Wyatt (2013)
Bray Wyatt (not including his Husky Harris run)
Attempted mass indoctrination/s into Occult/Cult practices
False worship, deceptive influence
Inciting and encouraging public unrest and disillusionment in authority and command ( i.e. ‘dangerous thinker’)
Inciting and encouraging anarchy and/or mutiny
Attempted mass brainwashing and/or mental manipulation
– Victims: everyone (2012 – Present)
Aggravated assault
– Victim: Kane (2012)
Serial collusion, conspiracy and facilitation of group assaults
Stalking
Entrapment
– Victims: anyone not a Wyatt Family member (2012-2013)
Aggravated assault
Destruction of property
– Victim: Dean Ambrose (2014)
Multiple unsolicited assaults
– Victim: Ryback (2014)
Kidnap
Entrapment
Attempted brainwashing
Assault
Deprivation of liberties
– Victims: The Undertaker and Kane (2015)
Assault
– Victim: Randy Orton (2015)
Dean Ambrose
Habitual and serial destruction of property
– (2011 – Present)
Assault
– Victim: Damien Sandown (2011)
Excessive and premeditated provocation, inciting an altercation
Aggravated assault
Grievous bodily harm
– Victim: William Regal (2011)
Serial collusion, conspiracy and facilitation of group assaults (with ‘the Shield’)
Serial assaults with weapons (solo and with ‘the Shield’)
Destruction of property
– Victims: Anyone not ‘the Shield’ (2012-2014)
Assault – multiple incidences
Theft of personal property
Tampering with personal property
Fashioning an explosive device
– Victim: Seth Rollins (2014)
Aggravated Assault
Destruction of property
– Victim: Bray Wyatt (2014)
Aggravated Assault
Destruction of property
– Victim: Chris Jericho and his jacket (2016)
Aggravated assault
– Victim: The Miz (2016)
Well, that was quite a kooky task and there so, so many missing . . . but it does seem, even with this list, we have some very naughty boys indeed! I wonder how our girls fare in comparison? So, do tell me what kayfabe ‘crimes’ do you remember? Who’s your biggest ‘record holder’?
Serenity is an illusion . . . Myss Fortune is real . . .
– MF –