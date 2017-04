– As seen last night, Seth Rollins debuted his new finisher, similar to the Rain Trigger move used by Kenny Omega.

Seen below, Omega responded to Rollins using the move:

Well, at least I still have my entrance music… pic.twitter.com/aoWN2CLyay — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 25, 2017

To clarify,I'm not upset.The thievery of late is blatant/funny but anyone is free to put their own spin on stuff.I'll be out doing the same😎 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 25, 2017