Kenny Omega Explains Why He Won’t Watch His Match With Kazuchika Okada At Wrestle Kingdom 11

Kenny Omega recently spoke to Vice Sports about his life and pro wrestling career. When asked about his great match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Omega said that he hasn’t watched the match yet as he is afraid to watch because he never had a match where it was so positively received from all corners of the wrestling community. He noted that it’s almost too positive to the point where he is wondering if there is something up here. He loves a compliment just as much as the next person, but he admitted that he is pretty shy so when there is a spotlight on him then he feels like he is the butt end of a joke that he is not in on.

Omega has went gone on record by saying that he is in negotiations with NJPW to re-sign with them. However, he was still asked about possibly going to WWE. He said that there are factors to that decision as people fell that he should tangle with it and that it would be an intriguing story. “I wasn’t able to tell my greatest stories in New Japan until they trusted me to run with the ball, either. It’s a two-way street. If they give me a blank slate, and they give me a brush, and they say paint your greatest picture ever, take as much time as you need and use whatever colors you want, I can guarantee them that I will give them a classic.” He said that however, if they give him a post-it note that says he has five minutes then he can do what he can do, but it may not be a classic.

Omega also discussed selling an injury properly and more. You can read the full interview here.