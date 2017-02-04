Kenny Omega: “The hero WWE deserves, but not the one it needs”

“I would rather be the legend that never stepped foot in WWE but was better than every single one of them”. – Sports Illustrated (si.com (2017)

Kenny Omega, the man with the wrestling world in the palm of his hands, as he had every major wrestling company, including the WWE, chasing his signature. Kenny Omega chose to re-sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling as he saw an opportunity to not only build on the momentum he had created in New Japan but also help the overall sport of professional wrestling.

At one time, wrestling had many promotions in America and around the world in places like Japan, Mexico, and even the United Kingdom. As time wore on the WWE purchased or put other wrestling companies out of business, by simply being a monster that no one could compete with. However, in 2017 there is once again a number of thriving wrestling companies who not only offer an alternative to the WWE but can in their own little way provide competition to the WWE.

Today, wrestling could very well be experiencing a renaissance with New Japan continuing to grow, TNA & Ring of Honor still in business and with companies such as Lucha Underground and What Culture Pro Wrestling (a UK based promotion) finding success on smaller television networks and online platforms, respectively, fans are being offered more variety and wrestlers are given more opportunities to showcase their skills. Much like there are movies beyond Hollywood, there is wrestling beyond the WWE and with all this success these smaller promotions are experiencing they are in need of a star to lead the charge and help the sport of professional wrestling grow and achieve even greater success. That star is none other than Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 experience prompted fans to have a little flashback to a year earlier, where Kenny’s former Bullet Club partner AJ Styles was put in a very similar situation. AJ came out of Wrestle Kingdom as the talk of the town; he wrestled a classic match against Shinsuke Nakamura and his contract with New Japan had come to an end. AJ and his opponent at Wrestle Kingdom 10, Shinsuke Nakamura both left New Japan and decided to join the WWE. The big difference between AJ Styles and Kenny Omega, aside from the fact that latter chose to stay with New Japan, is that AJ Styles is now 39 and heading into the final stretch of his career, whereas Kenny Omega is 33 and has arguably another 10-15 years of a career ahead of him. The opportunity to go to the WWE will always be there for Kenny, but the opportunity to capitalise on the buzz he has created and use it to help New Japan and professional wrestling outside of the WWE will perhaps be something he will not get another opportunity to do.

At Wrestle Kingdom 11 – Kenny Omega wrestled for the heavyweight title against the champion, Kazuchika Okada. The match has now been labelled the “6-star match” and while I will refrain from giving it a rating, I will agree with those who call it a “modern day classic”. It was 46 minutes long, and it had everything a great match requires – it had drama, excitement and it also had the believability of looking like an actual sports contest, where two wrestlers were actually competing against one another. The match received critical acclaim from critics, fans and it was promoted by superstars like Steve Austin, Mick Foley and Jim Ross who sang the matches praises on their respective podcasts and social media pages.

With all this momentum and WWE wanting to sign him, one could not blame Kenny Omega if he chose to sign with the WWE. However, Kenny chose to re-sign with New Japan and help New Japan become a global product much like the WWE. Kenny Omega doesn’t just possess all the skills in the ring, he has one very important quality which will help New Japan expand beyond Japan and that is his ability to speak English. As I said before, movies exist beyond Hollywood but there is a reason we see Hollywood movies everywhere and not Indian movies or Korean Movies and one of those reasons are because Hollywood movies are in English. Kenny Omega as New Japan’s top star offers New Japan, a superstar who can communicate with a universal audience which means he can do more promotional work for the company and help fans from countries like the United States and Canada (Kenny’s home country) understand every aspect of the New Japan product. Kenny also understands what appeals to a universal audience which is very evident by his participation in the very first ladder match in New Japan’s history. Also, Kenny’s incredibly entertaining Terminator style entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 11 shows Kenny understands the importance of tapping into pop culture and trying to appeal to casual fans much like the WWE do at Wrestlemania.

New Japan also has many connections, be it intentionally or unintentionally, with smaller promotions like Ring of Honor, Lucha Underground, and What Culture. Ring of Honor has a working relationship with New Japan, as they share talent and often produce shows together, whereas Lucha Underground and What Culture simply use talents like Ricochet and Cody Rhodes who are becoming staples in New Japan. Kenny’s continued push for New Japan to become a global force in professional wrestling would prove to be great for not only New Japan but also the other promotions. If New Japan continues to grow, their talent gains more exposure to a wider audience which can have a knock-on effect for promotions like Lucha Underground and What Culture as a larger audience will be aware of wrestlers like Ricochet and be more inclined to watch their shows.

New Japan’s continued growth could very well provide the WWE with some much-needed competition, but they are the number two company and a distant number two at that. Providing competition to the WWE does not necessarily mean they have to beat WWE as that might be too much to ask of New Japan. The WWE is a global monster that brings in millions and millions of dollars and New Japan may be a profitable company, but they do not match WWE’s level of income. However, if New Japan can continue to grow and provide some competition to the WWE, it would certainly help everybody involved. The Monday Night wars showed when WWE faces competition; they rise to the occasion, so competition would not only benefit the other companies but it would also benefit the WWE.

“Pretty awesome to see professional wrestling on all levels alive and well all over the world. #wrestlekingdom11”. Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) tweeted this as Wrestle Kingdom 11 aired around the world and if professional wrestling is alive and well all over the world, now, then the future should be very, very bright for professional wrestling. WWE have a roster filled with incredible talents such as AJ Styles, John Cena, and Randy Orton – Kenny Omega could certainly add to that incredible list and become a big star in the WWE, but it is clear he has more to offer New Japan and the entire sport of professional wrestling, than he does the WWE. The WWE could very well be in Kenny Omega’s future, but as for right now, it is clear Kenny Omega is: “the hero WWE deserves, but not the one it needs”.