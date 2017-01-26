Kenny Omega Remains Unsure About Signing With WWE

– Kenny Omega recently participated in a fan Q&A session for 4 Front Wrestling, check out the highlights and video below:

“Now that I’m red hot, do I take an offer that’s on the table or do I go where I’m needed most? Ooh, such a tough question you can’t really answer. There’s no wrong answer. There’s no right answer. And that is why I am in the predicament that I am in today.”

“Of course, I’m not stupid enough to think that we could take on WWE head-on and win because they’re too big of a monster. But, I do believe that right now, people are thinking there is no option. If you want to watch [professional] wrestling, the only way to do it is to watch WWE. It’s the only place to watch the top quality wrestling.

Check out the video below: