Kenny Omega To Young Bucks: “I Won’t Be Going Anywhere But New Japan”

– As noted yesterday, Kenny Omega revealed to the Wrestling Observer Radio that he will be staying with New Japan Pro Wrestling and will not be appearing at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Seen below in the latest episode of The Elite, Kenny sent a message to The Young Bucks about staying with New Japan.

“I won’t be going anywhere but New Japan,” Omega said. “I’m going to stay with the company that was good to me. I’m going to stay with The Elite, more importantly. 2016 was a big year, we can make 2017 bigger and better. We can only do it together. So us splitting apart, I don’t see it in the cards, not this year.

“You’re going to be seeing more of the Elite as a trio tandem on TV, on the Internet, live in-person more and more and more than you could have ever imagined in 2017. Stay tuned.”