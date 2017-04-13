Kevin Nash Defends JBL’s Reputation

Kevin Nash took to Twitter his thoughts on the JBL controversy. He said this is based on his relationship with JBL, and that he hasn’t seen any bullying.

“Saw a few stories about JBL being a bully . One of the most intelligent performers just is man that expects the men to be men. JBL broke in in an era of 300 pound bad ass men. So his psychological thoughts are very real. Everyone could go. He’s shifted to our new era. JBL is one of the most thoughtful on air personalities WWE has. He’s a mans man. But looking to always advance talent. #dont’ be a bitch.”