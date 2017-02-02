Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Undergoing 31st Surgery

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noted on Instagram that his MRI revealed that he needs to undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff, a detached rotator cuff, a torn bicep and a torn labrum.

This will be Nash’s 31st surgery.

Just got my MRI back, torn rotator cuff one detached, torn long head right bicept,torn labrum. Going for surgery 31. Thought I’d grind a little bone on bone and get a pump today.Read on @therock the other day instead of why me? Try me! Shits on right shoulder.