– Former WWE Superstar Kevin Nash is slated to appear as “Big Hank” on The Comedy Central series “Detroiters” tomorrow at 10:30 ET.

According to the series, he’s has been confined for a while to the Wayne County Insane Asylum. But on this week’s episode at 10:30 tonight on Comedy Central, Big Hank shows up by surprise at the Cramblin-Duvet offices.

Check out the video below: