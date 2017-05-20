Kevin Owens Comments on His Two-Year Anniversary WWE Raw Debut

Kevin Owens made his WWE TV debut two years ago on May 18 when he attacked John Cena on RAW. Owens went on social media to comment on his two-year anniversary on Thursday, the actual day of his anniversary with the company.

“On this day 2 years ago, I showed up on #Raw to assault my child’s hero on national television,” said Owens of his WWE TV debut in the “John Cena U.S. Open Challenge” on that particular night’s episode of WWE RAW. “Happy Anniversary @JohnCena! @WWE.”