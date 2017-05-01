Kevin Owens On Losing The U.S. Title, Zack Ryder Reveals WWE Milestone

– Kevin Owens took to twitter and commented on losing the WWE United States Title to Chris Jericho at Payback last Sunday. As noted, both Superstars were moved to the blue brand.

What happened last night is disgusting and unfair. Jericho let his inner U.S. citizen side take over and cheated to steal my title. @WWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 1, 2017

I genuinely feel bad for whoever stands in my way tonight in Stockton and tomorrow in Fresno at the #SDLive events. It won't end well. @WWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 1, 2017

– Zack Ryder took to twitter and announced his 10th anniversary with WWE, check out the tweets below: