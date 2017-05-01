Kevin Owens On Losing The U.S. Title, Zack Ryder Reveals WWE Milestone

– Kevin Owens took to twitter and commented on losing the WWE United States Title to Chris Jericho at Payback last Sunday. As noted, both Superstars were moved to the blue brand.

– Zack Ryder took to twitter and announced his 10th anniversary with WWE, check out the tweets below:

