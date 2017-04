– Kevin Owens has received a push from officials since he started his “Face of America” gimmick. He is expected to have a long reign as the United States Champion.

– The original plan was for AJ Styles to move to Raw but officials decided to go with Bray Wyatt at the last minute. Wyatt was setup to have a program with Orton in the summer but with the recent change, it’s appearing that Styles will feud with Orton before the company pushed Baron Corbin as their top heel.