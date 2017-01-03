Kevin Owens Responds To Bill Goldberg On Twitter
– As noted, Bill Goldberg responded to a fan on Twitter who wanted to see him put a beating on WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, saying he’s looking forward to the match.
Owens responded with the following:
Yeah I'm looking forward to that. RT @Carmella_Alexa: @FightOwensFight Can you plz teach @Goldberg a lesson and kick his ass?
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 3, 2017
Ok then! Let's start. Lesson 1: Putting a microphone in your mouth to take your coat off instead of on the table right next to you is weird. https://t.co/sCfoPtrrci
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 3, 2017