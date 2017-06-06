Kevin Owens Suffers Thumb Injury (Photo)

– WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens recently took to twitter and revealed to WWE fans that his thumb was recently broken, but also noted that he’s not expected to miss any time.
He tweeted the following earlier today:
Sad to report that #TheThumbOfAmerica is broken but fear not! I am in fact the toughest man alive and will not be missing any ring time.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 6, 2017