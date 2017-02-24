Kevin Owens Takes Shot At Goldberg Wrestling Part-Time

– As noted, Goldberg and Kevin Owens have been firing back and fourth on twitter over the past few weeks. Most recently, Owens took a shot at Goldberg’s part-time wrestling status with WWE.

Check out the tweets below:

Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017

Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.☺️ https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

WWE Fastlane is scheduled for Sunday March 5th.