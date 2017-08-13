Kevin Owens Tweets Statement On Charlottesville Violence

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter and issued the following statement regarding the recent violence in Charlottesville this weekend:

“I hit 1M followers today so I want to take this opportunity to say something. I’ve been pretty out of the loop these past few days and only found out about what transpired in Virginia late last night. I have to be honest, this time I’m almost speechless. What happened is beyond disgusting and sickening. Racism and bigotry is wrong. That’s all there is to it. I’m sad and concerned that my children are growing up in a world like this. All I can say is that my wife and I will do all we can to ensure that our children are part of the solution and the problem. I really hope everyone out there does the same.

Lets try to make the world a better place. Lets love each other. Lets not be pieces of shit to each other.

Good luck.”