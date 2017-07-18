Kickoff Match Set For WWE Battleground On Sunday

– It’s been announced that Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English is officially set for Sunday’s WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show, check out the updated card below:
* Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
* WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
* Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
* Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
* Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger