Kickoff Match Set For WWE Battleground On Sunday

– It’s been announced that Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English is officially set for Sunday’s WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show, check out the updated card below:

* Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

* Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

* Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender

Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

* Kickoff Pre-show

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger