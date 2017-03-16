Kurt Angle Comments On John Cena Inducting Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

– As noted, WWE announced that John Cena will be inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31st. The Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter today to comment on the news, saying that he’s “beyond honored” to have Cena inducting him.

Angle and Cena had several matches during Angle’s time in WWE, including a feud for the WWE Championship in 2005.

Check out what Angle had to say on Twitter: