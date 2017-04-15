Kurt Angle comments on WWE pushing Roman Reigns too fast, reveals who he wants to wrestle

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Kurt Angle recently spoke with Washington’s Top News about his career. During the interview, he was asked about Roman Reigns. He said that he loves him, but the issue with Reigns is that he was utilized and pushed way too fast. He said that when a wrestler skips the mid-card titles and instead go straight to the top, then the fans don’t like that. “Half the fans love him; half the fans hate him. Same with [John] Cena. When Cena came in, Vince pushed the hell out of him, and fans were like, ‘Gosh, dang. This guy’s invincible. I hate him!’ … If Vince waits it out a bit, fans will start to accept [Roman Reigns], and if they don’t, then turn him heel.”

When asked about the current Superstars that are in WWE right now. He said that likes Cesaro and Kevin Owens. He said that there are a lot of talents that he’d love to wrestle. He listed Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins as people he would like to wrestle. He added that Chad Gable reminds him of himself and that he can go.

You can read the entire interview here.