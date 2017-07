“Well, my remark to that is that would be a big loss for the WWE, but I can’t worry about that, I’m the general manager of Raw, I have to do what is right, I have to pick the right matches, the best matches, and right now the fatal four way is the best match to go at SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion, but he might not be after SummerSlam, and after that we’re gonna have to deal with it.”