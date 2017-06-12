Kurt Angle On Being Impressed By Finn Balor

– WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently spoke with Metro.co.uk for an interview, check out the highlights below:

On being impressed by Finn Balor:



“I’ve known Finn for ten years because I was wrestling over in Japan when he was there. I remember him as this young kid with a Justin Bieber style haircut with the hair spinning all over his head. When I came back to WWE, I didn’t even know he was the same person. He said hi to me a couple of months ago and I just said hi back and walked past him. He was like ‘you don’t remember me do you?’ and I was like you’re the kid from Japan!

“What he’s been able to do over the past ten years is incredible, not just wrestling in the junior division in Japan to the heavyweight division, but bringing this character to life. Finn Balor, the Demon. He has transcended himself to being one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, and I remember him as a cruiserweight in Japan. You can’t believe how blown away I am by him.”

“I know that he was main eventing a lot of shows in Japan before he came to the United States, and he went through the Dojo camp over there. Wrestling Japanese style which is very stiff and he was able to survive it. He’s on top of the world, one of the top three guys right now and he’s just started. Being able to do a program with him would be awesome.”

“I’m sure he dreamed of wrestling me back then, now I’m dreaming of wrestling him.”