As noted, future 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is at tonight’s SmackDown Live event, which takes place from Kurt Angle’s hometown at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Angle being at tonight’s show does not mean that he will appear on-camera tonight.

Below is a photo of Angle inside of the arena ahead of tonight’s show.

#SmackDownLIVE#WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/3oYVXoidWt

— Randy Perkins (@randyperkins65) March 14, 2017