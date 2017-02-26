Kurt Angle On Linda McMahon Being A Perfect Fit For Trump

– Future 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle recently caught up with TMZ Sports, check out the highlights and video below:

“I won’t say Linda single-handedly took WWE from a little company with 12 employees to hundreds, but she was the frontier,” Angle said. “She’s always taken care of WWE from a business perspective, Vince McMahon has always taken it from a creative perspective. So you have to give Linda credit for what she’s done with that company.

“She knows how to turn business around. Don’t forget that Linda McMahon and Vince together have gone bankrupt four different times. They were able to bounce back and make this company into a billion dollar company. It’s not like the didn’t make mistakes, they did and they learned from them. So if anybody’s going to be in there, you want the person who has both succeeded and made mistakes and to learn from their mistakes.”

Check out the video below: