Kurt Angle On Why He Won’t Praise John Cena, Jericho Suffers Minor Injury, Kevin Owens

– Seen below, Kurt Angle commented on John Cena’s 16th World Championship after winning his Royal Rumble match this past Sunday. Angle said that he won’t congratulate Cena just yet because he knows #17 will be coming.

Check out the tweet below:

I won't congratulate @JohnCena 4 tying #Flair's record because this guy isn't done yet.He will get #17 before he's done. #youllsee #ItsTrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 31, 2017

– According to F4Wonline.com, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho suffered a minor ankle injury during the WWE Royal Rumble last Sunday after being tossed around by Brock Lesnar.

– This week’s edition of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast will feature an interview with Kevin Owens, be sure to check it out on Wednesday.