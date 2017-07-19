Kurt Angle Says CM Punk’s MMA Career is Over, Wants Him Back in WWE

During a recent Facebook Q&A session, Raw GM Kurt Angle was asked about CM Punk, and whether or not he thinks that the ex-pro wrestler turned MMA fighter will ever return to WWE.

“I hope he comes back,” said Angle. “I think his MMA career is over. He needs to go back to what he does best.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the UFC hasn’t offered CM Punk another fight, which Punk himself later confirmed. However, the ex-WWE star is expecting to hear something regarding his next fight within the next couple of months.

Punk made his UFC debut in September of last year, where he was defeated via submission by Mickey Gall in the very first round.