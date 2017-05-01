Kurt Angle Says His Goodbye To Chris Jericho, New Names Added To ‘The List’

– As noted, newly crowned WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be moving to SmackDown after his win over Kevin Owens at Payback last night.

In the video featured below, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle says he’s sad to see Jericho go but as a fan thanks him for making RAW spectacular and says this may be the best Chris Jericho he’s seen.

Jericho is interrupted by Mike Rome and Tom Phillips, he puts both Mike and Tom officially on the list for being clones of each other, along with wearing stupid suits.