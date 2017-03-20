Kurt Angle Talks Being Embraced By Vince McMahon, Wrestling In WWE Again, More

– Future 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle recently participated in a interview with The Sporting News about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On meeting with Vince McMahon recently for the first time in eleven years:

“We met and the first thing he did was embrace me. He hugged me like I was his son. It got really emotional. We didn’t leave on the best terms. It wasn’t bad terms, but there were some angry remarks, especially from my side and Vince was frustrated with me, with everything going on at that point in time.

“To be able to come back and Vince say just let it go, let everything in the past go. We’re here now, there’s nothing you need to worry about that occurred in the past. Just worry about right now and the future. We have some wonderful plans for you in the future.”

On possibly wrestling in WWE again:

“We haven’t talked about it but, I’m sure, in the back of their minds they’re thinking we’re going to release Kurt Angle on some of these talents in the future. It’s not guaranteed and I have not talked to them about it at all. Seeing people like Sting and Goldberg come back to do some programs, it’s promising that Kurt Angle will get a shot.”