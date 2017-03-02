Kurt Angle Talks Wrestling For WWE, Will He Pass WWE’s Physical, Dusty Rhodes’ Influence

– Future WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s “Extra Mustard” about a wide variety of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

On wrestling for WWE again:

“I don’t think I’m done. I don’t think I’m close to being done. I’m not going to tell you that I will wrestle for another five years, but I believe there are numerous matches ahead of me. WWE has not given me any notification that I am going to wrestle, but I believe the fans will speak.”

On passing a WWE physical:

“If everything goes the right way with the physical, which I believe I would pass very easily, I believe there is an opportunity for fans to see Kurt Angle wrestle in WWE. But again, I have to reiterate, they have not talked about that at all.”

Dusty Rhodes’ influence on wrestling:

“The impact Dusty had on wrestling was unmatched. He also made it feasible for talent who didn’t look like bodybuilders to have success. He wasn’t just a great worker and a great wrestler, and obviously a great talker, but he showed that you don’t have to look like Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns to be successful. That’s where Dusty made such a huge impact, and people could relate to him.”