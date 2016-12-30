Kurt Angle Telling Promoters That He’s Going Back to WWE

– Kurt Angle has been telling promoters that he’s not accepting any more indie dates except for upcoming matches with Alberto Del Rio and Cody Rhodes before moving onto WWE in April.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time Angle or his representatives have stated this while WWE soures have denied it. Angle though has made it pretty clear that he wants to go back to WWE leading to a Hall of Fame induction.

If Angle does return to WWE, it would almost surely have to be a part-time deal like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar currently have in place.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter