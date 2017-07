– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle took to Twitter and announced the following blurb before tonight’s show from his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. As noted, Jason Jordan will appear on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

21 years ago today, I proudly won an Olympic gold medal. Tonight, I make my return to Mon Night Raw in my hometown. #PittsburghProud https://t.co/ndNCw7UMCz — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 31, 2017