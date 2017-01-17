Kurt Angle Wants Steve Austin To Induct Him Into The WWE HOF, Says He Hasn’t Talked To Vince McMahon Yet

Kurt Angle spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about being inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. During the interview, Angle said that he wants Steve Austin to induct him into the Hall of Fame. Angle said that it’s a no brainer for Austin to induct him and brought up that he had a program with Austin shortly after he started with WWE and won the WWE Title from The Rock. He noted that they had some memorable feuds and some very funny segments. Angle noted that Austin is at the top of his list as possibly people to induct him. He noted that Austin was one of the most giving individuals and that Austin took him in and allowed him to shine despite Austin being the biggest star in the company at the time. “He was a very giving individual, and he is one of the guys who had the biggest impact on my career.”

When asked if he has spoken with Vince McMahon yet, Angle said that he hasn’t but he did talk to Triple H and that they had a great conversation. He noted that this is all about the Hall of Fame and nothing else and that he is ok with that. He noted that WWE wanted to show their appreciation for his career. He noted that even though he feels that his career in WWE was a short six and half years that he made enough of an impact that WWE felt he was worthy of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Angle then stated that there are no plans right now for him to wrestle again in WWE and that his conversations with the company were only about him going into the Hall of Fame.

