Kurt Angle on Who’s Next in Line to Become a Main Eventer

Kurt Angle revealed in a recent Q&A on his Facebook page on which mid-carder he thinks will main event.

“I really like Neville. He has the ability to cross over from the 205 division to the HWT division. He’s so talented as a wrestler, and his character is strong. He can speak very well and his style will mesh well with the heavyweights. Almost like Rey Mysterio was able to mesh with the big boys. Neville is very talented.”

He also said that Christian is one of the most underrated talents and that he would pick him for the WWE Hall of Fame.

“He has consistently had the best matches, was a multi world champ and entertaining as hell. I love that guy.”