Kurt Angle’s Homecoming

“It’s, really good to be back home”. – Kurt Angle WWE 24 trailer (21/03/17)

Kurt Angle’s Hall of Fame induction was certainly a surprise to wrestling fans, but a pleasant surprise and while fans are excited to celebrate Kurt Angle’s career during Wrestlemania weekend, they are certainly hoping this is not the end of Kurt Angle’s legendary in-ring career.

Kurt Angle left the WWE in 2006, he then joined TNA (Total Nonstop Action) where he spent a decade performing in classic matches with the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, long before they stepped foot in the WWE doors. Kurt Angle’s near twenty-year career is certainly worthy of a Hall of induction, however, it is quite unfortunate a large portion of the WWE audience are totally unaware of nearly ten years of Kurt Angle’s legendary career.

While it is unfortunate Kurt Angle’s TNA career has not be seen by a large portion of the WWE audience, his first run in the WWE has been seen by the majority that makes up the WWE audience. Kurt Angle’s first run in the WWE thrilled die-hard wrestling fans, as he competed in matches against Shawn Michaels (Wrestlemania 21), Chris Benoit (Royal Rumble 2003) and The Undertaker (No Way Out 2006) which will go down as some of the greatest matches in WWE history. One of the most exciting parts of Kurt Angle’s WWE return is his already impressive library of classic matches, can be added to and entertain a whole new generation of WWE fans.

I had the privilege of watching Kurt Angle wrestle Bobby Roode (the current NXT Champion) in London at a TNA wrestling television taping in 2016. I decided to go because I felt; I may never get another chance to see the Olympic gold medallist perform live. That night, Kurt showed all the fans in attendance that while he may not be the exact same performer he was five or six years ago, he is still one of the top professional wrestlers in the world today.

Kurt’s return to the WWE opens up a world possibilities for the WWE, Kurt is a performer still capable of wrestling at the highest of levels and would be able to create exciting ‘dream matches’ for WWE fans. A list of names have surfaced on the internet as possible opponents for Kurt Angle if he were to return to the ring in WWE – Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cesaro have been popular choices and these matchups would certainly satisfy the majority of WWE fans, including the diehard wrestling fans. Kurt also has the opportunity to recreate the magic he had at TNA with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, and show the WWE faithful what they missed out on during the decade he was away from the WWE.

The most important point to make about Kurt Angle’s potential in-ring return to the WWE is his ability to give back to the WWE, the exciting matchups that the WWE could create with Kurt Angle would certainly be entertaining for the WWE fans, but it would also help build for the future of the WWE. Kurt wrestling current stars, like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, would not only help them gain experience and legitimacy among large portions of the WWE audience, but it would also enhance their star power by being in the ring with one of the WWE’s greatest performers. This would certainly benefit the WWE, as it would allow their current performers to enhance their star power and allow them to carry the WWE brand for years to come.

Kurt Angle’s history of neck problems and various other injuries could deter the powers that be in the WWE from allowing the Olympic gold medallist from performing and the WWE also have very strict tests which performers have to pass in order to be cleared to compete. So, there certainly are hurdles that Kurt Angle and the WWE may need to overcome for these ‘dream matches’ to become a reality. However, in the past two years, Sting and Goldberg have returned to wrestle in the WWE and both are 50+, so Kurt Angle’s chances are certainly looking good.

If Kurt Angle’s in-ring WWE return does not come to fruition, this should in no way deter the fans from enjoying and celebrating the fact that Kurt Angle is being honoured by the WWE for being one of the greatest professional wrestlers the world has ever seen.