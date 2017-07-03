Kurt Angle’s WWE In-Ring Return Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

After being away from the company for more than a decade, Kurt Angle finally returned to WWE earlier this year via the Hall of Fame, and while we’re all happy that our Olympic Hero is a regular character on television, there’s still one thing that we’re dying to see: one more match.

Most assume that WWE will hold off on Kurt Angle’s in-ring return until next year’s WrestleMania. However, it looks like his next match, which will be his first match in WWE in over 10 years, will happen this summer.

According to Cageside Seats, Angle’s in-ring return will happen at this year’s SummerSlam show. The site also noted that, even if Angle isn’t booked in a match at SummerSlam, he’ll be booked in a match prior to next year’s WrestleMania.

As for his opponent, well, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Angle will be renewing an old “Attitude Era” rivalry with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, which means that we’ll likely see The Game go one on one with our Olympic Hero in August.

While promoting WWE 2K18 during a recent press conference, Angle named just about every guy on the roster as a potential opponent for him when he returns to the ring. But, for now, it looks like he’s set to go one on one with Triple H in the not so distant future, which he’s perfectly fine with.

“There is talent I would like to revisit again like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, definitely. When I wrestled Triple H last time I had just started. I didn’t consider myself very good back then. So I think we would have a much, much better match right now.”

As previously mentioned, it’s been over ten years since Angle last had a match in WWE, which means that it’s been even longer than that since he’s worked with Triple H. So, even though they wrestled each other countless times during the “Attitude Era,” it’ll still be a fresh match up due to the fact that it’s been so long since their last match with one another.

Of course, WWE fans are hoping for more than just one more match from Kurt Angle, and as of right now, we don’t know for sure if we’re going to get more than one. However, it’s probably safe to assume that Angle will have several matches in WWE over the next couple of years, barring a serious injury.