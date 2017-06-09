LANA ON HER FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

As announced on Smackdown Live this week – Naomi will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana at the Money In The Bank PPV on Sunday 18th June – This will be Lana’s first championship match.

Lana (real name CJ Perry) posted the picture of her working out on Instagram, quoting a ‘late night two a day work outs’ to prepare for her first ever championship match.

“Late night two a day work outs to prepare for my FIRST EVER Smackdown Championship match at #MITB pay preview where I’ll face @trinity_fatu !!!! In 11 days I will be your first ever #Ravishing Smackdown Women’s Champion !!!”

Instagram: @thelanawwe

Lana has had a much anticipated debut on Smackdown Live. WWE had teased a makeover for The Ravishing Russian in previous weeks.

Lana, who is usually seen accompanying her Husband, Rusev to the ring, has never competed in a singles match before. Her first and only televised match was a 10 women tag team match at Wrestlemania 32.

With the Womens Revolution happening in WWE, it is no surprise that WWE want a character change for Lana. Lana is a trained dancer and it has been known that she has been training to wrestle for a number of months now – Lana has previously wrestled at some WWE NXT live events.

WWE will host the Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday June 18th, 2017 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will also see the historical first ever women’s money in the bank ladder match.