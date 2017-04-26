Lana Responds To Fan Criticism Before Her SmackDown Debut

– Seen below, WWE Superstar Lana took to Twitter and responded to recent fan criticism over the dancing gimmick she will be using for her SmackDown debut:

@Dandino23 @LanaWWE Vince won't give up on that gimmick I guess. If you can't wrestle. Then Dance — ?Steve A. Quintana ? (@Mojorizin38) April 26, 2017

Don't you worry. My black belt in Judo, jiu jitsu & Muay Thai will make sure that I CRUSH every female superstar on the roster. #LanaCrush 💔 https://t.co/fZn6ke0f4m — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 26, 2017